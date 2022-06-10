ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Live streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match in India, online, on TV

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET Team England during a practice session

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match in India, online, on TV

New Zealand and England will lock horns on Friday to play the second Test match of the three-match series. The 2nd Test is scheduled for 10th June to 14th June.

Ahead of the must-win match for New Zealand, Their skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Test match as he tested positive for Covid-19. Tom Latham who has been appointed as a captain in Williamson's absence will hope to win the match if they want to win the series.

In the previous Test, Joe Root had slammed an unbeaten 115-run knock to help in England's victory over the Kiwis. Ben Stokes too played a good knock after building momentum. The match will be thrilling as both the teams will try to give their best to get their hands on the winning trophy.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD

Where can you watch the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England online?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app, website and Jio TV

At what time and when does the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England start in India?

3:30 PM IST, Friday (10th June)

Where is the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England being played?

Trent Bridge, Nottingham