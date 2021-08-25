England vs India 3rd Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England vs India 3rd Test Day 1: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 1 Live Online.

Following a memorable win at the Lord's, a confident Indian unit, looking to gain an unassailable series lead, will cross swords with hosts England in Leeds in the third match of the five-Test rubber. India will be playing at Headingley after a gap of 19 years and none of the current players are yet to play Test at the venue. Skipper Virat Kohli , however, sees it as "just a Test" against England. A solid KL Rahul Rohit Sharma opening combination and the pace quartet's performance have been the positives for India but the form of Kohli remains a cause of concern. The fourth stump has troubled the Indian captain in the first two Tests and one can expect Kohli to present a tighter technique at Headingley.

Though he has scored a couple of 40s in the series so far, Kohli's last international hundred came in November 2019 and the 32-year-old will look to overcome his prolonged lean patch and get to the much-awaited 71st international ton. Under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, batted for almost 50 overs on day four of the Lord's Test to provide a glimpse of their batting mastery and experience. On the bowling front, R Ashwin might warm the benches again if the team management retains the four-prolonged pace attack and adds Ravindra Jadeja into the mix.

At what time does England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 start? England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM. When is England vs India 3rd Test Day 1? England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 will take place on August 25. (Wednesday) How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 3rd Test Day 1? You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India. Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd Test Day 1? You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network. What are the squads for England vs India 3rd Test? Squads: India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw. England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope.

