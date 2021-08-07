LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 1st Test Day 4: Follow Live Updates from Nottingham
England vs India 1st Test Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test of the five-match series between hosts England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England's openers erased 25 runs out of the 95-run first-innings deficit when rain once again stopped play, in the final session of the third day of the first Test against India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja has justified his selection in the team, which gave India a priceless first-innings lead of 95 runs. While opener K L Rahul laid the foundation for the visitors with an 84 off 214 balls, Jadeja snatched the initiative with his characteristic enterprise, hitting eight fours and a six in his 56 off 86 deliveries at Trent Bridge. For England, medium pacer Ollie Robinson emerged as the most successful bowler as he bagged an impressive 5/85, leading the team out in the presence of legends such as James Anderson, who finished with figures of 4/54 from 23 overs, not bad for a 39-year-old.