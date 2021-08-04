England vs India 1st Test Day 1: Live Updates from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score England vs India 1st Test Day 1: Follow live updates from ENG vs IND1st Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs India 1st Test Day 1: Live Updates from Nottingham

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test between hosts England and India at Trent Bridge. After a defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Virat Kohli 's Indian unit is set to face a stiff English challenge with the Test series of a five-match series. Kohli himself will be aiming to put his best foot forward following his lean patch. Kohli was a part of the 2014 team when it lost 1-3 and the then vice-captain had a dry patch with the bat.

On a grassy Trent Bridge pitch, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will also be put to the test. Following a WTC final performance, Jasprit Bumrah will also set his sights on supremacy in English conditions. For England, Ben Stokes' "mental health issues" might be a worrying factor for Joe Root but the hosts might thrive in the presence of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. The likes of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope will have to counter Ravichandran Ashwin's spin web and Mohammed Shami's tempo.

England vs India 1st Test: The toughest four months of Virat Kohli's eventful leadership career start here on Wednesday when his strategic acumen will be tested while selecting a perfect Indian combination to take on a good England side in the first Test of a five-match series. Kohli announced his playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand a couple of days before the game and drew flak for not respecting the conditions. Cheteshwar Pujara, whose middle-name critics would want to be "intent", and Ajinkya Rahane, who at times has looked a better Test match captain, would have to do something special. [FULL PREVIEW]