England vs Australia Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates From Dubai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match from Dubai.

Title favourites England are expected to be tested for the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Australia in a battle for supremacy in the Super 12 Group 1 here on Saturday.

Both teams go into the high pressure game unbeaten. While England started their campaign as favourites for the trophy, Australia have emerged as a strong contender with their performance in the first two games. Australia's batting was not very convincing in the low-scoring match against South Africa but they were clinical in the chase against Sri Lanka Thursday night.

England vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs AUS Super 12 Match Online. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 30. The match is set to start live at 7:30 PM IST.