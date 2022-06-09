England sweat on captain Stokes' fitness ahead of second Test against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England captain Ben Stokes along with head coach Brendon Mc Cullum during a training session.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, allayed concerns about his fitness after he was selected in an unchanged team for the second Test against New Zealand starting on Friday.

The all-rounder was hampered by a side strain in the final two tests of the Ashes against Australia across December and January, while he missed most of 2021 while recovering from two-finger operations, as well as because of mental health reasons.

Stokes, recently appointed as captain and looking to lead England to its first test series victory since January 2021, said he was simply “a bit stiff” and agreed with an assessment it was just wear and tear.

“Pretty much, yeah," Stokes said.

“It's probably just being more sensible around training and stuff like that because when you get out there and cross that line, you want to do everything you can to help win a game for England.”

Stokes said he was in the team as a batting and bowling allrounder at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where England will look to build on its five-wicket victory over the Black Caps at Lord's last week.

He said he had no hesitation keeping faith with the same group of players once spinner Jack Leach was passed fit to play after going through concussion protocols following a head injury in the first test at Lord's.

Leach suffered concussion symptoms following a heavy fall in the outfield on day one and was replaced by Matt Parkinson for the rest of the match.

“Jack Leach continued his seven-day mandatory concussion return-to-play protocol and is fit to play in the match,” England Cricket said.

The first test was tightly fought until Joe Root's second-innings century got England over the line on the fourth day, and Stokes can see the same thing happening at Trent Bridge.

“I always find that with New Zealand, we are very evenly matched especially in English conditions,” he said. “Any overhead suits both of our bowling attacks.”

