ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Perfect ride into sunset for Jhulan Goswami as India clinch series 3-0 vs England

Team India gave a perfect farewell to legendary player Jhulan Goswami by winning the series 3-0 against England at Lord's on Saturday. In the third match, India won by 16 runs.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team lost early wickets and the batting line-up was shattered by the England bowlers. while Kate Cross took a brilliant four-wicket haul, Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone scalped 2 wickets each. Charlotte Dean picked one wicket. However, opener Smriti Mandhana managed to smash a 79-ball fifty and Deepti Sharma added crucial 68 runs off 106 deliveries. In her farewell match, Jhulan was dismissed on a golden duck.

India were bowled out and set a target of 170 runs.

When it came to England's innings, their batters struggled to score runs as well. They started losing early wickets and were 65/7 after Kemp's wicket after 16.6 overs. For India, Renuka Singh scalped four wickets. On the other hand, Jhulan and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two wickets each. But Team England bounced back with Dean's powerful batting, who scored 47 off 80 balls. But the tables soon turned when Dean was run out by Deepti and India registered a 16-run win to send off Goswami in style.

