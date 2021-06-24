ENG vs SL, 1st T20I | Openers, bowlers help England ease to 8-wicket win in series opener

Follow us on Image Source : AP England's Jos Buttler smiles as he walks off the pitch after England won the T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff, Wales, Wednesday, June 23

England eased to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka to open their Twenty20 series on Wednesday in Cardiff.

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England reached its target of 130 with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka was limited to 129-7 after winning the toss as Adil Rashid and Sam Curran each claimed two wickets. Dasun Shanaka led the visitors with 50.

Jason Roy and Buttler then combined for an opening 80 before Roy was caught by Danushka Gunathilaka for 36 in the 10th over.

Buttler continued to hammer away and reached 50 two overs later before Dawid Malan was bowled for 7 by Isuru Udana to leave England 112-2.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who finished unbeaten for 13, then powered England to its target.

The three-match series continues at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.