ENG vs PAK T20I Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming and all you need to know

The four-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will commence today (May 22). This is a crucial series for both teams with the T20 World Cup starting in less than two weeks from now. Moreover, they are not playing any warm-up matches in the lead up to the mega event and will have to sort out their combinations in the upcoming days.

Add to it that Pakistan are yet to announce their squad for the World Cup and might do it after the second T20I with the deadline set for May 25 by the International Cricket Council. Babar Azam is back to leading Pakistan after stepping down post the ODI World Cup debacle last year. Pakistan lost to Ireland recently but managed to make a comeback and win the three-match series.

On the other hand, England haven't played international cricket for quite some time as their players were busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jos Buttler and his men will now be gearing up as England will look to defend their T20 World Cup title. Moreover, Jofra Archer is also making a comeback after a gap of 382 days and his fitness will be tested to the hilt ahead of the mega event.

Let us know more about the ENG vs PAK T20I Series

Schedule

1st T20I - May 22 at Headingley Leeds: 11 PM IST

2nd T20I - May 25 at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 7 PM IST

3rd T20I - May 28 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: 11 PM IST

4th T20I - May 30 at Kennington Oval, London: 11 PM IST

Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the four T20I matches will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode in India.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman