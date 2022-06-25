Fans get furious on broadcasters for showing Shane Warne's advertisement during match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shane Warne advertisement

Cricket fans lost calm and got extremely furious with the broadcasters for showing Shane Warne's advertisement during the ongoing third Test match between England and New Zealand.

The world got shaken to know the sudden demise of Warne in March. He passed away at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

He appeared in an advert for the Advanced Hair Studio on Sky Sports during the break of ENG vs NZ coverage. The advertisement left fans uncomfortable.

There was an outburst on social media sites. Here is how Twitter reacted:

The ad was pulled off from the channel later.

Iconic cricketer Warne made his debut in the year 1992. He played 145 Tests for Australia and scalped 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI matches played by him, Warne took 293 wickets with his leg spin.

In his 15-year career from 1992 to 2007, he gave several moments for his fans across the globe to cherish.

After his retirement, Warne led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of IPL.

Earlier this year on March 31, 2022, Cricket Australia paid tribute to the legend and unveiled the Shane Warne stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.