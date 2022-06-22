ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes's absence raises concerns over his fitness issue

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Concerns over Ben Stokes's availability

Ever since New Zealand reached England to play a three-match Test series, the contest has been plagued with COVID-related cases, mostly in the visitor's camp. With Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, and Devon Conway all down with the deadly virus at some point or the other, the future of the series looked quite bleak, but the hosts have done a wonderful job and have made all kinds of efforts to keep the series going. In a similar kind of outbreak last year, the final Test match between England and India was postponed which will now be played from July 1- July 5.

In the recent turn of events, reports have surfaced that the virus has struck the English camp too. Batting coach Marcus Trescothick has tested positive for COVID and was absent from the first day of training at Headingley, ahead of Thursday's final Test against New Zealand. Trescothick who is currently isolated at home is being tested regularly, but his return to the English camp still stands unspecified. The English team management has very smartly played out the about a potential Covid outbreak within the squad for the third Test at Headingley. What raised many eyebrows is skipper Stokes's absence from the training session. The ECB says that the skipper underwent a COVID test and that returned negative. Stokes along with other English players and support staff will now only be tested if they show symptoms that are specific to COVID.

Trescothick's positive test is England's first of the series as compared to the Kiwis who continuously had to chop and change their eleven due to the virus. Recent developments suggest that Stokes might be unavailable to play for the final Test match and this might require Joe Root to take on the captaincy duties.

England squad for the New Zealand Test series:

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (WK), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.