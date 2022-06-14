ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 5: Stokes & Bairstow lead their side to victory; England wins series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England defeat New Zealand; claim series by 2-0

The newly formed England unit with head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Bens Stokes seems to be in really good touch as England defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets to claim the three-match test series 2-0. With Kane Williamson missing the test match due to COVID was replaced as the skipper by wicketkeeper Tom Latham who could just score 30 runs in both innings combined.

"It is a statement," said Nasser Hussain on air as England claimed a thumping victory and defeated New Zealand in probably one of the best matches played on English soil. With Joe Root in sublime touch and the entire English side playing around him, the new squad under Ben Stokes is something to watch out for. Team England will want to continue this fine form even when they take on India in a one-off test match starting July 1. With Root dismissed cheaply in the second innings, not many had given England the chance to go for victory, but it was Jonny Bairstow who changed things around in a quick fashion for England.

A partnership of 179 runs between skipper Stokes and Bairstow ensured that England was ahead of the Kiwis on the final day. Bairstow scored a quickfire 136 off 92 deliveries to seal the match for England. England and New Zealand now head to Headingley, a ground which will always be known for that knock Ben Stokes played against Australia and pulled off a heist with his partner Jack Leach.