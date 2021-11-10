ENG vs NZ 1st Semifinal LIVE Score England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates

ENG vs NZ 1st Semifinal LIVE Score England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE UpdatesHello and welcome to India TV's Live Coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where England will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This is your host Akash Kharade, who will take you through the proceedings and as the evening progresses we will get to know this year's first finalist.
Squads
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.
Match starts 7.30 PM IST.