ENG vs IND | We need to be good at removing tail: England head coach Chris Silverwood

Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami of India takes another single as Jimmy Anderson of England reacts during the Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 16

England head coach Chris Silverwood has admitted his team missed a trick against India's tail-end batsmen allowing them to put on valuable runs that eventually cost the host match and allowed visitors take 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

India's No. 8 Mohammed Shami and No. 9 Jasprit Bumrah added unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket to set England a 271-run target in 60 overs. England succumbed under the pressure and lost the second Test, at Lord's, by 151 runs.

"One thing we have to become good at is removing the tail or the lower-order batsmen," said Silverwood to the English media.

The former England paceman added that aggression against Indian tail was fine. "I don't mind the aggressive approach."

He, however, said they needed to get back to plan A sooner. Plan A was apparently bowling regular lines and lengths and not intimidating lengths which England did as part of payback to Bumrah who had bowled short stuff at James Anderson in England's first innings.

The intimidating lengths eventually allowed the Indian tail to score freely.

Root had admitted after the match that they could have bowled better.

"I agree with Joe, we could probably go back to plan A sooner than we did. It's one of those things we have to learn from without a shadow of a doubt. And if we got our time again, as Joe said, we'd probably consider doing things slightly differently," added Silverwood.