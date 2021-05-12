ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli will lead India to success in England, says Avesh Khan

Image Source : RCB File photo of Virat Kohli (centre) with Avesh Khan (left) and Rishabh Pant.

India had enjoyed a lot of success as far as Test success is concerned as it won the historic Australia series Down Under followed by England's annihilation at home with 3-1 series. However, the biggest challenge of the season still remains the World Test Championships final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series against England in their own den.

While India look ever strong with a classic batting line-up, the Virat Kohli-led side also possesses a scathing bowling attack capable of terrorising any batting unit in this world with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami among others.

Among the squad, IPL 2021's star performer Avesh Khan will also be part of the contingent as a standby player and his raw pace will come handy during the net practice session.

Speaking ahead of India's departure to England, the pacer sounded bullish when asked what he thinks of India's chances in England.

"After the Australia triumph, a win in England will be beautiful. I am sure Virat Bhai will take India to a series win in England," Avesh told Times of India in an interview.

However, the big challenge would be to face New Zealand first in five weeks' time and Avesh sounded upbeat about winning the maiden WTC title.

"It is a big match (India vs NZ WTC final) for us. Our team has reached this level after winning a number of matches. We are just one win away from the title. Our team is looking confident and solid and can beat New Zealand. I am confident we will win the title," Avesh further said.