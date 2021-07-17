ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli back in the nets after three-week break following WTC final - See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : @BCCI Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned to the nets on Saturday to resume his practice after a three-week-long break following the World Test Championship final. The Kohli-led Indian Test side will be gearing up for a three-day practice game against a County Championship XI in Durham on July 20.

Following India's defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month, Indian members of the Test squad had taken a break before regrouping for the England Test series which will begin next month in Nottingham.

Not just Kohli, the entire Indian team had hit the nets on Saturday. BCCI even shared snapshots from the nets session at the Durham County Cricket Club.

The practice game will get underway at 11 AM (local time) with 90 overs of scheduled play which will be held behind closed doors.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had expressed the need for a practice game before the England Test series after they lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month in Southampton.

The Test series against England will begin on August 4.