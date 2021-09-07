Jos Buttler, Jack Leach return as England announce squad for fifth Test against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach have been recalled for the fifth Test against India as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the squad for the final tie of the five-Test series slated to be played at the Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.

Buttler had missed the fourth Test owing to the birth of his daughter, Margot. Leach was part of the England squad for the first two Tests, but was released to play for Somerset after he missed the cut for the playing XI for the first and second Test.

Buttler's return implies one between Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope will sit out for the fifth Test in Manchester. Bairstow has been averaging 26.29 in the series so far while Pope, who replaced Buttler for the fourth Test, scored 81 against India in the first innings, but was dismissed for a duck in the second.

Leach's return implies either Moeen Ali might be replaced for the final Test, or England might head in with a 3-2 bowling combination.

"Jos will be available for Old Trafford and yes there will be a decision that has to be made, so we'll be making that over the next few days," Silverwood said. "I'm going to keep my thoughts to myself for the moment, I'm going to have a sleep on it and then I can obviously make decisions from there. Myself and Joe can have a talk and make a decision."

England squad for the fifth Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India presently lead the series 2-1 following their twin wins in London - at Lord's last week and by a margin of 151 runs at the Oval on Sunday.