ENG vs IND | James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to take 400 wickets at home

Veteran England pacer James Andreson on Saturday scripted yet another record as he became the first pace bowler in Test history to pick 400 wickets at home. He achieved the feat during the fourth morning of the third Test against India at Headingley in Leeds.

Anderson, after removing Ajinkya Rahane for 10, amassed 400 Test wickets on home soil, becoming the second bowler in Test history to reach the milestone. He now only stands behind Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked 493 wickets at home during his illustrious career.

Overall, Anderson now has 630 wickets to his name in Test cricket and stands third in the all-time list after Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (708 wickets). This was also his 131st Test wickets against India which is the ninth most by any bowler against a particular opposition.

Talking about the match, India India started off the fourth morning on 215 for two with Cheteshwar Pujara on 91 and Virat Kohli on 45. India's valiant batting on the third day made it certain of the visitors overcoming the massive lead, but the visitors suffered a massive batting collapse as England inflicted an innings defeat.

England have now levelled the series 1-1 with the innings and 76-run win in Leeds with two more Tests to go.