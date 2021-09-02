ENG vs IND 4th Test: James Anderson bowls on with bloodied knee at The Oval

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson

England veteran James Anderson on Thursday was spotted bowling with blood stains on his trousers during the fourth Test against India.

The 39-year-old paceman had marks on his right knee, presumably from a fall while bowling. Skipper Root was also seen talking to a blood-stained Anderson, who seemed to have a cut on his knee after the tumble.

Pictures showing stains on Anderson's trousers went viral on social media in no time. Anderson bowling on despite the cut on his knee garnered attention and praise from cricket fans.

Earlier in the day, he also dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for the 11th time in Test cricket. Anderson got the outswinger to move away in the 20th over. Pujara (4) charged down but nicked it behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The hosts' pace quartet dominated in the first two sessions as India crumbled to 122/6 at Tea on the opening day of the Oval Test. India lost three wickets in the first session before Kohli steadied the innings with his 27th Test fifty. The Indian skipper, however, missed out on the three-figure score yet again as he caught behind off Ollie Robinson for 50.

At the stroke of tea, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed, caught in the slips off Craig Overton for just 14, leaving India tottering at 122/6.

The first session also didn't go in India's favour as Chris Woakes dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with a peach of a delivery. KL Rahul also made his way back after Ollie Robinson's delivery crashed high into the back pad. The Indian opener took the review but replays showed the ball hitting the top of middle stump.