ENG vs AFG: Joe Root takes screamer at long-on, creates record with four catches against Afghanistan | WATCH

England star Joe Root took a screamer at long-on to dismiss batter Rashid Khan in England's World Cup game against Afghanistan. England and Afghanistan lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the defending champions look to break into the top four of the World Cup points table. The English side faced the brunt of Afghan batters, especially Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a splendid 80.

But the Asian side conceded their great start and lost quick wickets in the middle phase to dent their hopes of a big score. The matters became worse when Rashid Khan was sent back off a spectacular effort from Joe Root at the long-on boundary. Afghanistan were at 233/6 and Rashid and Ikram Alikhil had built a 43-run stand for the 7th wicket. But Adil Rashid applied breaks on the stand and got rid of the spin all-rounder Rashid.

Rashid Khan charged out to Adil Rashid, wanting to slog him wide of long-on. But the batter could not clear the ropes and hit it on the right of Root, who came in steaming to dive and take a splendid catch.

Joe Root creates record

The former England captain has also created a record as he took four catches in the game against Afghanistan. Root's now has the joint-most catches taken by a player (non-wicketkeeper) in an ODI World Cup match. He is tied for the record with Mohammad Kaif, Soumya Sarkar, Umar Akmal and Chris Woakes on top.

Most catches in ODI World Cups

Mohammad Kaif vs SL in 2003 - 4

Najibullah Zadran vs NZ in 2015 - 4

Umar Akmal vs IRE in 2015 - 4

Chirs Woakes vs PAK in 2019 - 4

Joe Root vs AFG in 2023 - 4

Afghanistan ended up scoring 284 in their first innings against Afghanistan. The score is their highest ODI total against England and the second-highest highest-ever in the 50-over World Cup history.

