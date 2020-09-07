ENG v AUS | Jos Buttler to miss final T20I to spend time with family

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has left the bio-secure bubble to spend time with his family.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss the third and final T20I of the series against Australia to spend time with his family. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the development on Friday.

"England batsman Jos Buttler left the bio-secure bubble yesterday evening following the team’s victory over Australia to be with his family," a statement from the ECB read.

Buttler played a crucial role in the side's series victory, as he opened the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow in the two games. He scored 44 runs off 29 deliveries in the first T20I to give England a quick start after the early loss of Bairstow, while in the second match, he remained unbeaten on 77 in the 158-run chase.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman appeared in his first limited-overs assignment since the return of cricket action in July amid the coronavirus pandemic. He appeared for the side in the Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

However, Buttler will return to the English team for the ODI series against Australia, which will begin on September 11.

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with the win on Sunday.

