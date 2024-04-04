'Embarrassed' Ricky Ponting opens up on Delhi Capitals' humiliating loss to Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant.

The head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, has severely criticised his team for the 106-run thrashing it received at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3.

Embarrassed at the loss, Ponting felt that his players committed way too many unacceptable errors on the field on Wednesday and it cost them the game.

"It's pretty hard to assess right now. I mean I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today," Ponting said during the post-match press conference.

"To concede that many runs. We bowled 17 wides and it took us two hours to bowl our overs as well, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling last two overs only get to bowl with four fieldsmen outside the circle," he added.

Ponting looked concerned about the slow over-rate issue that came back to haunt Delhi again on Wednesday. Delhi were behind the over-rate and had to bowl with only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle in the last two overs.

"We can't afford to do that, no other team is doing that. We have been two overs down two games in a row, that's more than 10 minutes down going into the last couple of overs of a bowling innings," Ponting mentioned.

The DC head coach also heaped praise on the young Angkrish Raghuvanshi who scored a quick-fire fifty and became the seventh youngest in the tournament to score a half-century.

"I thought the youngster at No. 3 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi) played really well and that allowed Russ (Andre Russell) and all those guys to play the way they always play. And they had wickets in hand, so they can keep going hard.

"They did lots of things really well but we got to be really critical of ourselves, on our own performances, and we got to look at ways to get better for the next game," Ponting said.