Ellyse Perry shatters car window glass with powerful six, RCB batter's reaction is gold | WATCH

Ellyse Perry breaks car window glass.

Aussie veteran Ellyse Perry was on song in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Perry smashed 58 runs in 37 balls as she played a strong part in the 95-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana. The two toyed with the UP bowlers to help RCB score 198 in the first innings.

Perry's willow produced several big hits and one of them shattered the window glass of a display car at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The glass-breaking act happened in the 19th over of RCB's batting when Deepti Sharma was bowling her final over of the innings. The Indian all-rounder went fuller on the middle stump and Perry charged down the track with an aim to not hold back. She reached to the pitch of the ball and tonked a six over a big six over deep mid-wicket with the ball hitting the window glass of the display car in the ground.

Watch Perry's six that broke the car glass:

The Aussie International played a crucial part in RCB's highest WPL total of 198. Mandhana was in beast mode as she smashed back-to-back fifties in the tournament. She hit 80 from 50 balls and wreaked havoc in the UP camp. She hit 10 fours and three sixes in her stroke-filled knock before falling to Deepti Sharma on a mishit towards deep mid-wicket. Meanwhile, Perry carried the charge along with Richa Ghosh. She got to her fifty 33 balls before falling to Sophie Ecclestone in the final over of the innings at deep mid-wicket.

For UP, Eccesltone was the pick of the bowlers as she picked one wicket for 22 in her four overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the most expensive one, leaking 43 runs in three overs without a wicket.