Ellyse Perry's brilliance powers RCB into playoffs; UPW, GG knocked out

Ellyse Perry's brilliance has powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs of the Women's Premier League 2024 with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the 19th match of the tournament. In the crucial clash played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB defeated the defending champions by 7 wickets after chasing 114 with five overs left.

With this not only RCB have confirmed a place in the playoffs but UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have been knocked out officially. All three teams for the knockouts have been confirmed as the Bangalore side became the final team to earn the ticket for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have already booked their places in the knockouts.

