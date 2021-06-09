ECB begins investigating Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler tweets mocking Indians; Anderson deletes controversial post

Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler

Few days after suspending bowler Ollie Robinson for his decade old controversial post on social media, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have begun looking into an old Twitter exchange from 2017 and 2018, between Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler where they seem to mock Indians.

Screenshots of those tweets have now gone viral in the wake of ECB's decision to ban Robinson, whose posts from 2012 and 2013 went viral on the day of his Test debut. Robinson, who was a teenager then, has been banned from international cricket until further investigation.

In the screenshot showing the conversation between Buttler and Morgan, the wicketkeeper-batsman says “I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me”. And in another, Morgan tags Buttler in a tweet saying, “Sir you're my favourite batsman”. According to a report in Telegraph.co.uk, ECB have begun looking into the matter.

Unlike Robinson's posts, these were only a few years back. Buttler is presently the limited-overs vice-captain for England and is part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the Indian Premier League. Morgan is the captain of both England's limited-overs team and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, veteran England bowler James Anderson too have been found to have deleted a controversial post from 2010 wherein he had written, “I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!”

Anderson, this week, will becoem England's most capped Test player, breaking the record of Sir Alastair Cook, when he takes the ground against New Zealand in the second Test.

When asked to explain the tweet, he said, “For me it's 10-11 years ago, I've certainly changed as a person. And I think that's the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes,” he said.