Dustin Johnson chooses Saudi-funded series, turns down the PGA Tour

Taking the golfing fraternity by a storm of surprise, Dustin Johnson has finally confirmed that he will be participating in the LIV Golf Invitation which has whopping prize money of $25 million pumped in by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The sudden change in Johnson's approach has become a talking point as he had pledged his commitment to the PGA tour, three months before the recent change of events.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth-funded LIV Golf International is all set to take place from 9th to 11th June in Centurion Club located on the outskirts of London. Along with Johnson, what surprised many people was the omission of Phil Mickelson's name from the list. As a damage control measure, both the PGA tour & European tour have denied further releases of players which could potentially result in loss of tour membership. The former world No.1 had his last victory in Saudi International way back in 2021. Dustin Johnson who has a reputation for headlining tours is the only player after Tiger Woods to hold the No.1 spot for the longest time.

Clearing all the air related to Dustin's stand on the PGA Tour participation, his manager said “Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off and on for the past couple of years. Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him. He further added that it was in the best interest of Johnson's family to pursue the LIV Golf International.

(Inputs by PTI)