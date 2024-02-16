Dubai Capitals thrash Gulf Giants to end their title defence, will meet MI Emirates in final

Follow us on Image Source : X Jason Holder.

Dubai Capitals marched on their way to the final of the ILT20 2024 with a thumping win over the defending champions Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Chasing a target of 139, the Capitals got over the line with ease in 15.5 overs and 9 wickets in hand. They are now set to meet MI Emirates in the final of the tournament on February 17.

The Giants opted to bat first on a surface that turned out to be low and slow in the first innings. A few balls came slow onto the willows of the batters and were troubled big time. Captain James Vince held one end up but saw wickets tumbling down at the other end. Jason Holder made the first strike with a caught-behind wicket of opener Usman Khan to send the defending champions 25/1 in 3 overs. Haider Ali wasted no time to get the Giants two down inside the powerplay for 29.

Even though James kept fighting, he found little support before Chris Jordan, coming in at seven, helped him stabilise things. The two shared a 55-run stand for the 6th wicket and did the recovery process. Vince fell to Olly Stone when the team was at 117 in 18.2 overs but the Giants managed to get to 138 on the back of a late charge from Jamie Overton and Jordan.

The total seemed decent looking at the challenging pitch in the first innings. But it became better to bat on in the second innings with the dew coming in. The Capitals had no jitters in the run-chase. Coming off a brilliant SA20, Leus du Plooy carried his form here too with a 40-ball 63-run unbeaten knock. He and Tom Banton partnered for a 98-run opening stand which all but ended any hopes of the Giants. Liam Dawson brought some joy to the fans of the Giants when he removed Banton for 38 but there was hardly anything left in the game. Tom Abell walked in at three and helped the team get over the line pretty easily.

The Capitals are coming from the Eliminator, where they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and now got one better on the defending champions. They are set to lock horns against MI Emirates with the title on the line on Saturday.