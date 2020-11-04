Domestic cricketer in Pakistan tests positive for COVID-19 while playing in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Image Source : PCB All the players and the support staff will undergo tests.

A domestic cricketer in Pakistan, taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Balochistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan had shown symptoms during the second round match against Southern Punjab in the tournament but wasn't tested until the fourth day, after which he was substituted on the field by Adnan Akmal.

The development has put the ongoing tournament under cloud as all six participating teams have been staying in the same hotel. All the players and the support staff will undergo tests.

Meanwhile, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail have been released from the Pakistan national cricket team's squad following the completion of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The ODI series - part of ICC World Cup Super League - concluded on Tuesday with Zimbabwe winning the last match in Super Over and Pakistan recording a 2-1 series win. The two teams will now play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

