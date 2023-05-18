Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Denmark vs Norway: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Svanholm Park, Brondby - Nordic T20I Cup

Denmark vs Norway: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Svanholm Park, Brondby - Nordic T20I Cup

The 10-match tournament is set to commence on May 18 with three matches set to be played on the opening day.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2023 10:07 IST
Nordic T20I Cup
Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Bat and Ball

The quadrangular series between Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland is set to be played from May 18. A total of 10 matches are set to be played over the course of next four days. The opening match is scheduled to be played between Denmark and Norway. Svanholm Park, Brondby will be hosting five matches while rest of the five matches will be played at Solvangs Park, Copenhagen. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Svanholm Park, Brondby

​Pitch Report - DEN vs NOR

The surface at the Svanholm Park, Brondby has hosted five T20 matches so far and it suggests that the bowlers have a fair chance to dominate at this venue. Average first innings score of 142 so far proves that it is not a high-scoring venue and moreover, chasing a score is extemely difficult here.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, somewhat. Batting first is a good option at this venue and clearly, the team winning the toss should look to bat first and then defend the total.

Svanholm Park, Brondby - The Numbers Game 

Basic T20I Stats 

  • Total matches: 5
  • Matches won batting first: 4
  • Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 142
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 97

Score Stats for T20I matches

  • Highest total recorded - 171/5 (20 Ov) by DEN vs FIN
  • Lowest total recorded - 33/10 (13 Ov) by FIN vs DEN
  • Highest score chased - 142/7 (19.5 Ov) by FIN vs DEN
  • Lowest score defended - 117/10 (18.3 Ov) by DEN vs FIN

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News