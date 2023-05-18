Denmark vs Norway: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Svanholm Park, Brondby - Nordic T20I Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Bat and Ball

The quadrangular series between Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland is set to be played from May 18. A total of 10 matches are set to be played over the course of next four days. The opening match is scheduled to be played between Denmark and Norway. Svanholm Park, Brondby will be hosting five matches while rest of the five matches will be played at Solvangs Park, Copenhagen. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Svanholm Park, Brondby

​Pitch Report - DEN vs NOR

The surface at the Svanholm Park, Brondby has hosted five T20 matches so far and it suggests that the bowlers have a fair chance to dominate at this venue. Average first innings score of 142 so far proves that it is not a high-scoring venue and moreover, chasing a score is extemely difficult here.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, somewhat. Batting first is a good option at this venue and clearly, the team winning the toss should look to bat first and then defend the total.

Svanholm Park, Brondby - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 142

Average 2nd Innings scores: 97

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 171/5 (20 Ov) by DEN vs FIN

Lowest total recorded - 33/10 (13 Ov) by FIN vs DEN

Highest score chased - 142/7 (19.5 Ov) by FIN vs DEN

Lowest score defended - 117/10 (18.3 Ov) by DEN vs FIN

