Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dean Jones picks his choice to open the innings for KKR in IPL 2020

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones named his choice to open the innings for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Jones feels it's time for KKR to go with young Shubman Gill as the opener.

KKR bought Gill during IPL 2018 auction after the dynamic batsman guided India to Under-19 World Cup title in the same year with his consistent show. The 20-year-old played as a floater in the past two seasons mostly at no.5 and 6 position. During a game against Mumbai Indians in 2019, Gill smashed his career-best IPL score of 76 as an opening batsman.

Jones picked Gill as one of the talented players he is excited to see this season and wants KKR to play him as an opener.

“I want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. I think there is an opportunity for it now and the time has come for them to put him at the top of the order and let him play,” Jones told Hindustan Times.

In the past couple of season, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine were opening the innings for KKR, but the franchise didn't retain the Australian opener. It might open the door for Gill to pair with Narine at the top.

Jones chose Rishabh Pant another Indian player, who he is his keen to see this season.

“I am also very keen to see how Rishabh Pant plays. He has been a bit up and down and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of knowing that Dhoni is back playing,” said Jones.

Recently, veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina has said that Rishabh Pant is a "gun player" but needs consistent support from the teammates. Raina has been practising with Rishabh Pant for a while since the lockdown restrictions were eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think he is a gun player, he has a quality future. He needs to be really looked after by his teammates. And then you will see lot of great performances coming from him very soon." Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

