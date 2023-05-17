DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals register easy win, beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals celebrate

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in the 64th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. In the game played at PBKS homeground Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, PBKS suffered a loss by 15 runs. With the loss, Punjab's chances of making it to the Playoffs have lessened and they will be dependent on the results of the matches of the other teams. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, PBKS registered a massive target as they finished with 214/2 in the 20 overs. When it comes to the chase, the Delhi batters managed to score 198/8 in the 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News