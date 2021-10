DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live Streaming IPL 2021: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Check full details on when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online.

DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online

Delhi Capitals, who are eyeing maiden title, will face a stiff challenge when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals side failed in its first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, and a defeat against Kolkata will end their journey.

Kolkata, on the other hand, step into the contest on the back of a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Delhi topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points while Kolkata finished in the fourth position with seven wins from 14 games.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Qualifier 2 DC vs KKR (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch DC vs KKR Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.

The DC vs KKR (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) will be Qualifier 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The DC vs KKR match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch DC vs KKR Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch DC vs KKR on Hotstar and Star Sports.

