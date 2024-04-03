DC vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag play?

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs KKR.

A spirited Delhi Capitals side is all set to take on the undefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (April 3) in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

Capitals are buoyant after their 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and would like to keep their hard-earned winning momentum going whereas having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an away fixture, Kolkata are on a high too.

The Rishabh Pant-led side changed its opening combination in the previous game and it worked wonders. Prithvi Shaw utilised the opportunity and scored a quick-fire 43 off 27 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. He was involved in a 93-run stand with David Warner and the opening stand provided the kind of launchpad Delhi needed in the game.

However, their concern is the form of Mitchell Marsh, who has not been able to perform as per his stature.

On the other hand, KKR look fairly sorted at the moment. Their victory over RCB broke the winless streak for the away teams in the IPL this season and they will again have the opportunity to stretch their winning streak to three.

Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The game between Delhi and Kolkata is expected to be a high-scoring thriller and the bowlers need to brace themselves for the challenge. The new ball bowlers are expected to extract some lateral movement up front and that may bring some respite to Mitchell Starc who is yet to claim a wicket in the season.

Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium T20I Record and Stats



Total T20I matches played: 10

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 128

Average second innings score: 116

Highest total scored: 209/8 by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased: 209/8 by IND vs AUS

Lowest total recorded: 82 all out by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 138/4 by AUS-W vs IND-W