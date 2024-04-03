Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata look to maintain impressive start to season against Delhi at Vizag
Live now

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata look to maintain impressive start to season against Delhi at Vizag

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will target the third consecutive win of the season when they take on Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 17:50 IST
DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 16 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 16 LIVE

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 16 Live Cricket Score and Updates

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 game at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium today. Both teams enter this game with impressive wins in their last respective matches and are set to entertain the crowd with a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday. 

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi ended their two-match losing streak with a brilliant 20-run win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Pant also recorded a brilliant fifty to end his poor run of form and will be looking to record another win at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of two teams who are yet to taste a defeat this season having recorded two impressive wins so far. Shreyas Iyer's KKR defended 208 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game and chased down the 183-run target with ease against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Live Scorecard

Related Stories
Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss clash between SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss clash between SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

IPL 2024: LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of tournament, confirms franchise

IPL 2024: LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of tournament, confirms franchise

IPL 2024: After silencing Chinnaswamy with his pace, glory doesn't seem to be far from Mayank Yadav

IPL 2024: After silencing Chinnaswamy with his pace, glory doesn't seem to be far from Mayank Yadav

 

Live updates :DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 03, 2024 5:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR at IPL 2024

    Kolkata Knight Riders have won both of their opening games in the IPL 2024. They defended 208 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in their first match and chased down a 183-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a dominant away win.

  • Apr 03, 2024 5:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Kick off at 7:30 PM

  • Apr 03, 2024 5:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs KKR squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana.

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

     

  • Apr 03, 2024 5:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC vs KKR Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium today. Both teams registered impressive wins in their last games and will be looking forward to extending their winning run at Vizag.

    The focus will be on Shreyas Iyer who captained the Delhi Franchise before his move to Kolkata in 2022. Delhi have recorded three wins in their last three encounters against Kolkata and a home advantage makes them favourites going into this game.

    Match Details:

    16th T20 Match

    Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

    Date and Time: Wednesday, April 3, 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema website/application

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement