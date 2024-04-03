DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata look to maintain impressive start to season against Delhi at Vizag

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 16 LIVE

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 16 Live Cricket Score and Updates

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 game at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium today. Both teams enter this game with impressive wins in their last respective matches and are set to entertain the crowd with a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi ended their two-match losing streak with a brilliant 20-run win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Pant also recorded a brilliant fifty to end his poor run of form and will be looking to record another win at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of two teams who are yet to taste a defeat this season having recorded two impressive wins so far. Shreyas Iyer's KKR defended 208 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game and chased down the 183-run target with ease against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.