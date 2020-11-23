BBL new rules: David Warner personally not in favour of tinkering

Image Source : AP File photo of David Warner.

Cricket Australia made a lot of noise earlier last week when they announced three new rules for the upcoming Big Bash League new season, which starts December 10.

'Power Surge', 'X-factor Player' and 'Bash Boost' are the three new rules that have been introduced for the tenth edition.

However, Australian opener David Warner, who already opted out of BBL due to tight schedule, said he understands why the rules were brought in but he isn't in favour of them.

"For me, there has been a lot of talk about the new rules and, obviously, the number of games and how long it goes for," Warner was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think the most important thing is, for me, obviously, if you can get the Australian players and the best international players coming out to play. That would probably fix, I feel, that sort of issue, with what they are trying to tinker with (through) the rules."

"The rules that have come out, I understand the reasoning why they are bringing it out. Do we need to tinker with it? Personally, I don't think we do. I think it's just about getting the right people to come out and play, the right access to play with the Australian-contracted players."

Earlier, former cricketer Shane Watson also criticised the new rules, calling them "gimmicks" and "misguided attempts" to revitalise the T20 event.

The 'Power Surge' will consist of a two-over period where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the inner ring. The batting side can take it at any given time from the 11th over of the innings onwards. Meanwhile, the powerplay at the start of the innings has been reduced to four overs.

The 'X-Factor player', named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game at the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat or bowled no more than one over.

The 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point which will be given midway through the second innings. The side that is chasing down the target will be awarded with the bonus point, "if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition". However, if they're trailing, the fielding side will receive the point. A team can now score four points every game as the points awarded for a win in general has been increased to three points from two previously.