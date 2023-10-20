David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smash Haris Rauf for 24 runs in one over

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

The ongoing World Cup has been forgettable for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. He came into the mega event as one of the best bowlers of the country but has been taken apart by the batters in the matches played so far. Pakistan faced Australia in the 18th match of the tournament in Bengaluru and Rauf's poor run in the World Cup continued.

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan didn't start well with the new ball and Australia opener - David Warner and Mitchell Marsh - took full toll of the opposition bowling on the flat pitch. Rauf was at the receiving end as he conceded a massive 24 runs in the first over he bowled. He was introduced into the attack in the 9th over of the innings and Warner welcomed him with a four and a six before taking a single.

Marsh then got into the action thumping three consecutive fours to end the over with 24 runs. Rauf was extremely wayward with his line and length and wasn't consistent either as he looked extremely disappointed with the assault. It didn't end here as he was taken apart for more runs as Rauf ended up conceding 47 runs in his three overs.

Warner and Marsh smash centuries

Pakistan bowlers were left deflated with the early assault and never recovered as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner both of them smashed centuries. They also became the second pair to add more than 200 runs for the opening wicket in World Cup history. Earlier, only Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga did it twice against Zimbabwe and England in World Cup 2011. The Tharanga-Dilshan duo also has the record of stitching most runs for the opening wicket in World Cup history. They had added a massive 282 runs against Zimbabwe in Pallekele during the World Cup in 2011.

Opening pairs with 200+ run partnership in WC:

Tharanga-Dilshan vs ZIM (2011)

Tharanga-Dilshan vs ENG (2011)

Warner-Mitchell Marsh vs PAK (2023)*

