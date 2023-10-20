Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smash Haris Rauf for 24 runs in one over

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smash Haris Rauf for 24 runs in one over

Australia and Pakistan have locked horns against each other in the 18th match of World Cup 2023. M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is hosting its first match of the mega event and Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss. They made one change benching Shadab Khan for Usama Mir.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2023 16:33 IST
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, World Cup 2023
Image Source : PTI David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

The ongoing World Cup has been forgettable for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. He came into the mega event as one of the best bowlers of the country but has been taken apart by the batters in the matches played so far. Pakistan faced Australia in the 18th match of the tournament in Bengaluru and Rauf's poor run in the World Cup continued.

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan didn't start well with the new ball and Australia opener - David Warner and Mitchell Marsh - took full toll of the opposition bowling on the flat pitch. Rauf was at the receiving end as he conceded a massive 24 runs in the first over he bowled. He was introduced into the attack in the 9th over of the innings and Warner welcomed him with a four and a six before taking a single.

Marsh then got into the action thumping three consecutive fours to end the over with 24 runs. Rauf was extremely wayward with his line and length and wasn't consistent either as he looked extremely disappointed with the assault. It didn't end here as he was taken apart for more runs as Rauf ended up conceding 47 runs in his three overs.

Warner and Marsh smash centuries

Pakistan bowlers were left deflated with the early assault and never recovered as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner both of them smashed centuries. They also became the second pair to add more than 200 runs for the opening wicket in World Cup history. Earlier, only Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga did it twice against Zimbabwe and England in World Cup 2011. The Tharanga-Dilshan duo also has the record of stitching most runs for the opening wicket in World Cup history. They had added a massive 282 runs against Zimbabwe in Pallekele during the World Cup in 2011.

Related Stories
Pakistan make Bizarre error, Babar Azam burns review on first ball of Australia clash | WATCH

Pakistan make Bizarre error, Babar Azam burns review on first ball of Australia clash | WATCH

Mumbai Indians rope in legendary Lasith Malinga in elite backroom staff after Shane Bond's departure

Mumbai Indians rope in legendary Lasith Malinga in elite backroom staff after Shane Bond's departure

'But a hundred is a hundred': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli 'stealing' POTM award from Ravindra Jadeja

'But a hundred is a hundred': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli 'stealing' POTM award from Ravindra Jadeja

Opening pairs with 200+ run partnership in WC:

Tharanga-Dilshan vs ZIM (2011)

Tharanga-Dilshan vs ENG (2011)
Warner-Mitchell Marsh vs PAK (2023)*

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News