Dale Steyn issues clarification on his comments on IPL, says words taken 'out of context'

South African speedster Dale Steyn was involved in controversy after his comments on the Indian Premier League caused an uproar across multiple social media platforms.

Steyn had signified that leagues like the Pakistan Super League and the Lanka Premier League were "more rewarding as a player" than the IPL.

".. I found that playing in those other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player," Steyn had said in a conversation with Cricket Pakistan.

"I think when you go to the IPL there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that somewhere along the line the cricket kind of gets forgotten. When you come to the PSL or the LPL, there's an importance on the cricket.

Earlier today, the South African pacer issued a clarification on his comments.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Steyn wrote, "IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love," he wrote.

The South African bowler had been a part of the IPL till 2021, having made his maiden appearance in the league in its inaugural season (2008).

Steyn represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first three seasons in the tournament, before joining the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for the 2011 and 2012 editions of the tournament. He was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.

After a year at the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016, he rejoined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. Steyn made his last appearance in the league in the 2020 edition of the tournament.