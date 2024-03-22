CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live score: Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in curtain raiser

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live score

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match 1 LIVE match updates

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two of the most followed T20 teams in the world, are set to set the stage on fire when they face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 opening match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

CSK will be looking for a positive start to their bid for the record sixth IPL title and with a major leadership change. Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced legendary MS Dhoni as a captain to begin the new era in IPL today.

RCB fans will be excited to see Virat Kohli returning to the pitch after missing the last two months of competitive cricket due to personal reasons. With a new name and a recent boost from the WPL success, the Faf du Plessis-led side finds many reasons to hope for a maiden title this season.