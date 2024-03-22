CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 live score: Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in curtain raiser

Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Chennai Super Kings will kick off their title defence as they clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK seek a positive start against Kohli-starrer RCB.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 17:52 IST
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two of the most followed T20 teams in the world, are set to set the stage on fire when they face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 opening match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. 

CSK will be looking for a positive start to their bid for the record sixth IPL title and with a major leadership change. Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced legendary MS Dhoni as a captain to begin the new era in IPL today. 

RCB fans will be excited to see Virat Kohli returning to the pitch after missing the last two months of competitive cricket due to personal reasons. With a new name and a recent boost from the WPL success, the Faf du Plessis-led side finds many reasons to hope for a maiden title this season.

  • Mar 22, 2024 5:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    CSK vs RCB head to head

    Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five IPL encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including an 8-run win in the lastest clash in 2023. 

    CSK vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL

    Matches Played CSK won RCB won No Result
    31 20 10 1
     
  • Mar 22, 2024 5:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his IPL captaincy debut

  • Mar 22, 2024 5:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IPL 2024 opening ceremony kicks off at 6:30 PM

  • Mar 22, 2024 5:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB squad for IPL 2024

    Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

  • Mar 22, 2024 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    CSK squad for IPL 2024

    Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Rachin Ravindra

  • Mar 22, 2024 5:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    It's CSK vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener

  • Mar 22, 2024 4:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IPL 2024 kick off

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 22. 

    Stay tuned for the latest match updates and live scores as CSK and RCB are set to produce a mouth-watering fixture at MA Chidambaram Stadium today.

    CSK vs RCB Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 1st T20 match

    Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai 

    Date & Time: Friday, March 22 at 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

