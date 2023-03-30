CSK vs GT, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on the 31st of March, Friday. Both teams will want to begin their campaigns at the IPL 2023 on high-note by registering a win. A grand opening ceremony will be held before the match beginning from 6 PM onwards.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs GT 1st Match IPL 2023?

Friday, 31st of March

At what time does CSK vs GT 1st Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs GT 1st Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where can you watch CSK vs GT 1st Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs GT 1st Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

