From MI to RCB, know standings of each team at end of every season of IPL

IPL is going to kick-start on March 31 with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings playing the opening game. The inaugural edition of the tournament was played back in the year 2008, with Rajasthan Royals winning the title. Since then while some teams have become champions, the others like Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to claim the title. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won most number of titiles by having 5 trophies in their kitty.
Before all the live action begins, here's look at performances of all the teams in every edition of IPL, from 2008 to 2022:
Punjab Kings
- 2008 - Semifinals
- 2009 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2010 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2011 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2012 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2013 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2014 - Runners-up
- 2015 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2016 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2017 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2018 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2019 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2020 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2021 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2022 - Group Stage (6th)
Mumbai Indians
- 2008 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2009 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2010 - Runners up
- 2011 - Qualifier 2
- 2012 - Eliminator
- 2013 - Champions
- 2014 - Eliminator
- 2015 - Champions
- 2016 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2017 - Champions
- 2018 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2019 - Champions
- 2020 - Champions
- 2021 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2022 - Group Stage (10th)
Delhi Capitals
- 2008 - Semifinals
- 2009 - Semifinals
- 2010 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2011 - Group Stage (10th)
- 2012 - Qualifier 2
- 2013 - Group Stage (9th)
- 2014 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2015 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2016 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2017 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2018 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2019 - Qualifier 2
- 2020 - Runners up
- 2021 - Qualifier 2
- 2022 - Group Stage (5th)
Rajasthan Royals
- 2008 - Champions
- 2009 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2010 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2011 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2012 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2013 - Qualifier 2
- 2014 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2015 - Eliminator
- 2018 - Eliminator
- 2019 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2020 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2021 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2022 - Runners up
Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2008 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2009 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2010 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2011 - Playoffs (4th)
- 2012 - Champions
- 2013 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2014 - Champions
- 2015 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2016 - Eliminator
- 2017 - Qualifier 2
- 2018 - Qualifier 2
- 2019 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2020 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2021 - Runners up
- 2022 - Group Stage (7th)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- 2008 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2009 - Runners up
- 2010 - Semifinals
- 2011 - Runners up
- 2012 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2013 - Group Stage (5th)
- 2014 - Group Stage (7th)
- 2015 - Qualifier 2
- 2016 - Runners up
- 2017 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2018 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2019 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2020 - Eliminator
- 2021 - Eliminator
- 2022 - Qualifier 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 2013 - Eliminator
- 2014 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2015 - Group Stage (6th)
- 2016 - Champions
- 2017 - Eliminator
- 2018 - Runners up
- 2019 - Eliminator
- 2020 - Qualifier 2
- 2021 - Group Stage (8th)
- 2022 - Group Stage (8th)
Chennai Super Kings
- 2008 - Runners up
- 2009 - Semifinals
- 2010 - Champions
- 2011 - Champions
- 2012 - Runners up
- 2013 - Runners up
- 2014 - Qualifier 2
- 2015 - Runners up
- 2018 - Champions
- 2019 - Runners up
- 2020 - Group stage
- 2021 - Champions
- 2022 - Group Stage (9th)
Gujarat Titans
- 2022 - Champions
Lucknow Super Giants
- 2022 - Eliminator