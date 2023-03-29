From MI to RCB, know standings of each team at end of every season of IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Gujarat Titans celebrate

IPL is going to kick-start on March 31 with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings playing the opening game. The inaugural edition of the tournament was played back in the year 2008, with Rajasthan Royals winning the title. Since then while some teams have become champions, the others like Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to claim the title. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won most number of titiles by having 5 trophies in their kitty.

Before all the live action begins, here's look at performances of all the teams in every edition of IPL, from 2008 to 2022:

Punjab Kings

2008 - Semifinals

2009 - Group Stage (5th)

2010 - Group Stage (8th)

2011 - Group Stage (5th)

2012 - Group Stage (6th)

2013 - Group Stage (6th)

2014 - Runners-up

2015 - Group Stage (8th)

2016 - Group Stage (8th)

2017 - Group Stage (5th)

2018 - Group Stage (7th)

2019 - Group Stage (6th)

2020 - Group Stage (6th)

2021 - Group Stage (6th)

2022 - Group Stage (6th)

Mumbai Indians

2008 - Group Stage (5th)

2009 - Group Stage (7th)

2010 - Runners up

2011 - Qualifier 2

2012 - Eliminator

2013 - Champions

2014 - Eliminator

2015 - Champions

2016 - Group Stage (5th)

2017 - Champions

2018 - Group Stage (5th)

2019 - Champions

2020 - Champions

2021 - Group Stage (5th)

2022 - Group Stage (10th)

Delhi Capitals

2008 - Semifinals

2009 - Semifinals

2010 - Group Stage (5th)

2011 - Group Stage (10th)

2012 - Qualifier 2

2013 - Group Stage (9th)

2014 - Group Stage (8th)

2015 - Group Stage (7th)

2016 - Group Stage (6th)

2017 - Group Stage (6th)

2018 - Group Stage (8th)

2019 - Qualifier 2

2020 - Runners up

2021 - Qualifier 2

2022 - Group Stage (5th)

Rajasthan Royals

2008 - Champions

2009 - Group Stage (6th)

2010 - Group Stage (7th)

2011 - Group Stage (6th)

2012 - Group Stage (7th)

2013 - Qualifier 2

2014 - Group Stage (5th)

2015 - Eliminator

2018 - Eliminator

2019 - Group Stage (7th)

2020 - Group Stage (8th)

2021 - Group Stage (7th)

2022 - Runners up

Kolkata Knight Riders

2008 - Group Stage (6th)

2009 - Group Stage (8th)

2010 - Group Stage (6th)

2011 - Playoffs (4th)

2012 - Champions

2013 - Group Stage (7th)

2014 - Champions

2015 - Group Stage (5th)

2016 - Eliminator

2017 - Qualifier 2

2018 - Qualifier 2

2019 - Group Stage (5th)

2020 - Group Stage (5th)

2021 - Runners up

2022 - Group Stage (7th)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2008 - Group Stage (7th)

2009 - Runners up

2010 - Semifinals

2011 - Runners up

2012 - Group Stage (5th)

2013 - Group Stage (5th)

2014 - Group Stage (7th)

2015 - Qualifier 2

2016 - Runners up

2017 - Group Stage (8th)

2018 - Group Stage (6th)

2019 - Group Stage (8th)

2020 - Eliminator

2021 - Eliminator

2022 - Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2013 - Eliminator

2014 - Group Stage (6th)

2015 - Group Stage (6th)

2016 - Champions

2017 - Eliminator

2018 - Runners up

2019 - Eliminator

2020 - Qualifier 2

2021 - Group Stage (8th)

2022 - Group Stage (8th)

Chennai Super Kings

2008 - Runners up

2009 - Semifinals

2010 - Champions

2011 - Champions

2012 - Runners up

2013 - Runners up

2014 - Qualifier 2

2015 - Runners up

2018 - Champions

2019 - Runners up

2020 - Group stage

2021 - Champions

2022 - Group Stage (9th)

Gujarat Titans

2022 - Champions

Lucknow Super Giants

2022 - Eliminator

