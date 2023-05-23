CSK vs GT: Hardik Pandya in awe of MS Dhoni, says you need to be a devil to hate him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

CSK vs GT: Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni share a great bond with each other. From watching Dhoni in action to playing alongside and then competing against him, Pandya has come a long way in taking the learnings from Dhoni. On May 23 the two Indian stars will be up against each other in the first Qualifier of the IPL 2023. However, before the competition heats up, Pandya has heaped praise on his former teammate Dhoni.

In a video shared by Pandya's IPL team Gujarat Titans, the GT skipper stated that he is a fan of MS Dhoni and one needs to be a devil to hate him. "I'll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni," said Pandya in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on social media.

Once Pandya made his entry into the Indian team, he was soon looked at as a successor of Dhoni in the finishing role. He has shared the dressing room with the former Indian captain and has had some memorable moments with him. Pandya also stated that he has learnt a lot from Dhoni by not just talking but also by watching him play.

"A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Obviously, I've learnt a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I've learnt from him just while watching, not even much talking," Pandya added.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Titans are the reigning champions of IPL as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of 2022 to lift their maiden title in their first attempt. They look as strong as last year.

However, Chennai have ticked many of their boxes from the previous season and are now back to the business. After finishing second last in the points table last year, CSK have gone the exact opposite place - second in the table after the league stage. They are looking for their 5th title and a win will place either of these two direct into the final. Whereas a loss will give the losing side another chance to keep their hopes alive for the trophy.

