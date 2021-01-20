CSK retain Suresh Raina for IPL 2021, MS Dhoni to remain captain

Image Source : BCCI Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings are all likely to retain Suresh Raina for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season, despite his shocking departure from the UAE ahead of the start of the previous season. It was also confirmed that MS Dhoni will remain the captain of the team, despite CSK's finishing seventh in the previous season, which was played in the UAE.

“Yes, we will retain Raina and Dhoni will be the captain. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, we might release a few more players,” the CSK official told The Indian Express.

The retained players by the respective franchises are expected to be announced later this evening.

Raina, who had announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August, on the same evening as that of Dhoni, returned to the 22 yards of space earlier this month with the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored a half-century in his first game but failed poorly in the subsequent matches.

Raina has been CSK's highest run-getter in IPL and has been instrumental in their twin title wins, but had returned home after reaching the UAE for IPL 2020, owing to "personal reasons".

CSK's owner N Srinivasan told Outlook that Raina would “certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money he is going to lose”. However, he later said that the franchise would “stand by” him and “give him space”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by ESPNCricinfo that CSK have released Kedar Jadhav, M Vijay and Piyush Chawla. And Harbhajan Singh has parted ways with the CSK. “As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best…” he tweeted today.