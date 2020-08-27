Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Cricket fraternity congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on pregnancy announcement

Cricket fraternity congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on pregnancy announcement

Wishes are pouring in for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, after the former took to his official social media profiles to announce that they are expecting a child.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2020 11:59 IST
virat kohli, anushka sharma, anushka sharma pregnant, virat kohli instagram,
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI

Wishes are pouring in for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, after the former took to his official social media profiles to announce that they are expecting a child.

Indian captain Virat Kohli announced on his official social media profiles on Thursday that he and Anushka Sharma are expecting a child. He posted a picture with Anushka, captioning "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Ever since the announcement, the wishes have been pouring in for the couple.

Related Stories

The BCCI, on their official Twitter profile, congratulated the couple.

Virat Kohli's franchise in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished their captain and his wife. "Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited!" they wrote.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli during the latter's formative years, congratulated the couple on Instagram. "Many congratulations," he wrote.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also the part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, wrote, "Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi."

India Tv - Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Chris Gayle, who formed an explosive duo with Virat Kohli during his time at the RCB, also commented on Virat Kohli's post on Instagram. "Congratulations kaka," he wrote. Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, said, "@virat.kohli congrats bro."

India Tv - Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

India's wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game Wriddhiman Saha and Mumbai Indians' star Krunal also congratulated the couple. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour also posted his wishes on Instagram.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X