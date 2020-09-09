CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks win within five overs to set up final against Trinbago Knight Riders

Image Source : CPL The semifinals of the CPL 2020 were largely one-sided, as Knight Riders and Zouks won their games by nine and ten wickets respectively.

St Lucia Zouks bowled Guyana Amazon Warriors out on the second-lowest total in the history of the CPL in the second semifinal, eventually winning the game by 10 wickets. It was an utter domination in both the semifinals of the tournament, as Trinbago Knight Riders also cruised to 9-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semifinal.

The Zouks bowled the Warriors out on 55 in 13.4 overs, with Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Zahir Khan and Mark Deyal picking up two wickets each. Guyana lost their last five wickets inside merely four runs.

Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored for Guyana with 25 runs, while only two other batsmen (Chris Green and Nicholas Pooran) managed to cross double figures.

The Zouks chased the target in merely 27 deliveries, as Rahkeem Cornwall slammed two fours and three sixes for 17-ball 32 - a higher amount of boundaries than the entire Warriors side. Deyal remained unbeaten on 19.

Zouks will now take on Trinbago Knight Riders for the summit clash, who have been in incredible form throughout the tournament. The Knight Riders are yet to lose a match, and lived up to the expectations with an easy nine-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs.

Trinbago restricted Jamaica to 107/7 in 20 overs, and chased the target with five overs to spare.

The Tallawahs batsmen never looked in rhythm throughout their innings, as even the big-hitting Carlos Brathwaite could only score an unbeaten 13 off 20 deliveries. Andre Russell, one of the most explosive batsmen in the shortest format of the game, was dismissed on 2 - however, Russell showed displeasure at the umpire's decision as he was caught at the slip.

Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for Tallawahs with 41, while captain Rovman Powell scored 33 off 35 deliveries.

In the chase, TKR chased an early setback with the dismissal of Sunil Narine but recovered quickly, as Lendl Simmons (54*) and Tion Webster (44*) steered the side to victory.

Brief Scores:

Semifinal 1: Trinbago Knight Riders - 111/1 in 15 overs (Simmons 54*, Webster 44*) beat Jamaica Tallawahs - 107/7 in 20 overs (Bonner 41, Hosein 3/14, Pierre 2/29)

Semifinal 2: St Lucia Zouks - 56/0 in 4.3 overs (Cornwall 32*, Deyal 19*) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors - 55 all out in 13.4 overs (Hemraj 25, Deyal 2/2, Khan 2/12)

