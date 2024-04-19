'Completely fake & baseless': Preity Zinta squashes 'Rohit Sharma to PBKS' rumours

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Preity Zinta at the IPL game in Mullanpur on April 9, 2024

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta put an end to 'Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings' rumours and requested the media to refrain from making such statements on Friday. In her post on X, Punjab Kings co-owner revealed that she never discussed Rohit in any interview and said that recent rumours are 'fake and baseless'.

An old statement from Preity emerged in the media where she had revealed her desire to sign the Indian cricket team captain in the mega action. But many circulated that statement as fresh news and different context ahead of Punjab Kings' latest IPL 2024 clash against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Thursday.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed the Mumbai game due to an injury which further fueled the rumours. Zinta added that her team only focuses on winning games in the IPL 2024 and pointed out that Rohit replacing Shikhar at PBKS rumours 'appear in very poor taste'.

"Fake news, all these articles are completely fake & baseless, Preity Zinta wrote in her X post. "I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured, makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties. All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of IPL2024. Thank you."

