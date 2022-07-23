Commonwealth Games 2022: Smriti Mandhana sets her sight on winner's medal in the multi-nation event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana aspires to win the CWG gold medal

One of the most awaited sporting events of the year which arrives every four years, it is almost time for Commonwealth Games 2022 to begin. This edition of the Commonwealth Games is different as compared to the previous few editions. The gentleman's game makes a return to this multi-nation event for the first time in 24 years and all the teams participating in it will try to put their best foot forward and clinch the prestigious gold medal. As women's cricket has started to gain momentum all over the globe, the Commonwealth Games are expected to do heaps of good.

There seems to be excitement around the T20I format of the game and the Indian women's team is looking forward to a competition like this. The women's team previously has played many World Cup games, but this time the format and the environment of the competition will be very different as compared to other multi-nation tournaments they have played. India's vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana has said that she is looking forward to a new experience and the entire Indian team is all geared up and give it all out on the field so that they can clinch the gold medal, an experience that they can treasure for the rest of their lives.

"We as a team are excited and we are looking forward to enjoying every bit of it. All of us have watched the Commonwealth Games and Olympics. Everybody knows how it feels when the Indian flag goes higher and we hear the national anthem, we are chasing, that feeling. I had goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, we certainly have a chance to replicate that and we will give our very best. The groups were decided long back and we certainly know the challenges we are up against. We just hope things go our way", said Mandhana.

Team India's group also features the current T20I World Champions Australia along with Pakistan and Barbados. The women in blue will kickstart their campaign on July 29, 2022, when they lock horns against the mighty Australian team.

