Cheteshwar Pujara picked in IPL for first time since 2014, goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 50 lakh

Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to retrun to the Indian Premier League for the first time since 2014 as he has been roped in by three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at his base price of INR 50 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai.

Pujara last played in IPL for Kings XI Punjab in their run to the final. Overall, he has been part of two other IPL franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2010 and Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2011 and 2013. In 30 appearances in the tournament history, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 20.53 at a strike rate of 99.74.

He also has played 64 T20 matches in the domestic circuit, scoring 1356 runs at 29.47 with one century and seven fifties.

Chennai, earlier in the evening, also roped in Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore and added another spin-bowling all-rounder in Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.