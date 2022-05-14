Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT and CSK will lock horns on Sunday, May 15

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs GT

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watchCSK vs GT the 62nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the CSK vs GT the 62nd Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 15th May

At what time does CSK vs GT the 62nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the CSK vs GT the 62nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.