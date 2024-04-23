Chennai Super Kings drop Rachin Ravindra, bring back Daryl Mitchell for clash vs LSG

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings have dropped New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra from their playing XI for the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 23. The Super Kings have brought back Rachin's compatriot Daryl Mitchell for the reverse fixture against the Super Giants.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Rahul said that dew will come in and that will have an impact. "We'll bowl first. There is a bit of dew, we have trained here and there is a bit of dew that will play an impact. Wicket is a bit slow and hopefully we can put their batters under pressure. We played well in all three facets, but we have left the result back in Lucknow. We know have challenging Chennai is, everyone will be cheering for them. Same team for us. No need to quieten the crowd, they always encourage good cricket," LSG skipper Rahul said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad lost his seventh toss and confirmed that the team has one change. "Nothing different, but the coin toss is something I need to work on. I've lost seven in a row I think. There will be some dew later on, but you never know how the wicket will surprise you. You just need to go out there and express yourself, if the ball in in your area they just attack it. Hoping to set the foundation upfront. One change for us - Daryl comes in for Rachin. Pretty good to have three home games, but for that we will need to win some tosses. However, it doesn't matter if you are batting first or bowling first, you need to play good cricket here to win," the CSK skipper said.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner