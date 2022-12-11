'CA protect their own interests; Warner has exposed them for back side protecting'- Chappell backs Warner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chappell backs Warner

Former Australian legendary player Ian Chappell has backed compatriot David Warner after the Southpaw decided to withdraw his bid for leadership ban review. The former Aussie has stated that Cricket Australia is 'renowned for only protecting their own interests'. He also stated that Warner has exposed the country's cricket board for backside protecting.

Warner on Wednesday withdrew the bid to overturn his lifetime captaincy ban, saying the review panel wanted him to go through "public lynching" and he is not prepared to let his family be the "washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry". Chappell became the latest to come out in support of Warner after former skipper Michael Clarke too lashed out at CA for their lopsided review of his leadership ban and making the lefthander a scapegoat in the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

"I couldn't be happier that David Warner told Cricket Australia the equivalent of "go and get stuffed" when he went public about his decision to withdraw his request for a review of his captaincy ban," Chappell wrote in a column for ESPNCricinfo.

He added, "This indicated Warner - who had been advised by CA against a public outburst -- didn't trust the authorities to be mindful of his interests. It was a wise decision by Warner as CA is renowned for only protecting their own interests, not those of players. Young players should be thankful Warner has exposed CA's tendencies for back-side protecting. They need to keep it in mind for the future."

The 79-year-old also stated, "Most importantly, though, Warner's withdrawal of his review highlights how appalling the original decision to award him a lifetime leadership ban was."

Then Aussie skipper Steve Smith and his deputy at the time Warner were both suspended for 12 months after Cameron Bancroft was caught applying sandpaper to the ball during a match in South Africa in 2018. While the trio were handed respective bans from cricket, they also served leadership suspensions. Smith was banned from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket for two years, while Warner was banned for life in that respect. Bancroft was banned from captaincy for 12 months.

Observing that Warner and Smith should have received the "same leadership punishment after the Cape Town incident", Chappell remarked that the latter's "crime was greater." He added, "Cheating is indefensible but so also is Smith as Australia captain saying 'I don't want to know' when he walked past Warner and Bancroft, who were deep in discussion in the dressing room before they went ahead with the plan to tamper with the ball."

"As a captain, it was Smith's job to know what his players were up to. If their motive was illegal, he needed to put a quick stop to any shenanigans. "Smith's crime was greater than Warner's. So it was no wonder Warner was incensed by his stiff original punishment while others were treated far more leniently."

The 36-year-old Warner is still living with the leadership ban, four years since the infamous Cape Town Test but Smith is back leading the side in the ongoing day-night second Test against the West Indies following skipper Pat Cummins' injury pullout.

